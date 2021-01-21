KV Thomas keeps Congress on edge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid speculation of veteran Congress leader KV Thomas’ likely switch to the rival LDF camp, political analysts are of the view that this could well be a tactic by the five-time MP to put pressure on the Congress high command. According to them, with several Congress leaders deserting the party at the national level, the high command wants to avert a similar scenario in Kerala at least and this must have also prompted the academic-turned-politico.

Thomas said he will convene a presser on Saturday to announce his decision. But he remained tight-lipped on the speculations.The relationship between K V Thomas, who was widely regarded as a member of Sonia Gandhi’s inner circle, and the Congress high command became frosty after he was denied renomination for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat.

A miffed Thomas, who was not keen to contest the assembly polls, demanded a key organisational post like that of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president. However, with the party turning down his demand for an organisational post for the assembly polls, he had hinted on leaving the Congress.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the CPM is ready to back Thomas if he is contesting the polls. In the assembly bypoll, the CPM had fielded independent Manu Roy who lost to T J Vinodh of the UDF by a margin of 3,673 votes. Though Ernakulam is known as a UDF stronghold, if the CPM backs Thomas, things can turn difficult for Congress, despite him contesting as a Left-backed independent.“Especially in Ernakulam, where Latin Catholic votes have a say, it is not a bad idea for them. But we think ‘mash’ (Thomas) is just applying pressure tactics. He won’t actually join the LDF,” said a Congress insider.

A ROLE REVERSAL?

T’Puram: Back in 2016, when the then UDF government was going to polls, it was evident that Chandy was at the helm. The LDF, which had both Pinarayi Vijayan and then Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan leading the campaign, was reluctant to name a CM candidate. When LDF came to power, Pinarayi was named the CM, while VS was accommodated as chair of the Administrative Reforms Commission. This time around, there’s a role reversal. For the ruling Left, there’s no doubt Pinarayi would lead the campaign. But the UDF is going forward with a collective leadership — with both Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala leading the campaign.