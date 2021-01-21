Privileges panel report on finance minister tabled with UDF’s dissent note

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Privileges and Ethics Committee has given a clean chit to Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on a complaint that he had infringed on the rights of the house by disclosing the contents of the CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly. However, the committee’s report, which was tabled in the assembly on Wednesday, also included the dissent note of three UDF MLAs. The MLAs noted that justifying the action of the minister would set a wrong precedent.

The committee, with a majority of members belonging to the LDF, decided to end further proceedings on the complaint against Isaac. The house panel observed that the inclusion of certain findings in the CAG report in violation of established procedure had created an extraordinary situation.

The report upheld the merit of Isaac’s argument that addition of certain pages in the final CAG report was mysterious. The notice on the breach of privilege by the minister was given by V D Satheesan, MLA, of the Congress.

In their dissent note, UDF MLAs V S Sivakumar, Mons Joseph and Anoop Jacob said the minister leaked portions of the CAG report in violation of precedent and constitutional principles. They also noted that Isaac’s arguments to justify his action were irrelevant.