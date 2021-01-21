PSUs in Kerala register Rs 3,149 crore turnover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inspite of the Covid situation, the public sector units in the state were able to make profit. The 15 PSUs under the Industries Department has registered a turnover of Rs 3,149 crore during the 2019-20 financial year. The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd at Kalavoor achieved a record profit of Rs 7.13 crore in 2019-20 with a turnover of Rs 100 crore.

The company focused on the manufacture of sanitisers and played a crucial role in keeping the price of sanitisers low through their market intervention. The Travancore Titanium Products Ltd too was involved in production of low-cost hand sanitisers. Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited in Chavara made a long-term plan for modernisation.

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) is joining hands in the Smart City projects at Kochi, Nagpur and Chennai. Malabar Cements registered a net profit of Rs 1.2 crore with an operating profit of Rs 6 crore. Two mills and four cooperative spinning mills under the Kerala State Textile Corporation (KSTC) made operating profit. Autocast, which was on the verge of closure, is now making new gains.

The Travancore Cochin Chemicals made a profit of Rs 55.87 crore in 2019-20. Kerala Neem G Electric Auto from the Kerala Automobile Ltd is gaining popularity in the market. The PSUs have also participated in the Subhiksha Keralam during the pandemic.

“There are 259.53 acres of cultivable land in 42 establishments and out of this, 150.325 acres were cultivated. The income from agriculture is more than `5 lakh in the 21 institutions that carried out the harvest,” said an of ficial statement.