STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 2.23 crore distributed to 359 victims of violence

Around 360 women and children, who survived violence, have received financial aid instituted by the women and child development department.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence, Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 360 women and children, who survived violence, have received financial aid instituted by the women and child development department. The relief fund scheme started in 2018, has spent Rs 2.23 crore for the cause so far. “All beneficiaries, including domestic violence survivors, have been covered so far.

As many as 95 people, who had applied for aid before the relief fund was set up, were also been provided with the assistance,” said Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development K K Shailaja. According to her, the aid offered great relief to the beneficiaries.

The victims of sexual abuse, acid attack, domestic violence and severe gender discrimination have benefitted from the scheme. The financial aid ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the severity of damage caused to them.

The victims of domestic violence, woman and child trafficking will are given up to Rs 50,000, while the victims of rape, gang rape, unnatural sex, sexual violence under Pocso Act get up to Rs 1 lakh. The victims of acid attack will get up to Rs 2 lakh. The applications are processed through the child protection officer and women protection officer in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women children Domestic Violence Unnatural sex
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp