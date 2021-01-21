Rs 2.23 crore distributed to 359 victims of violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 360 women and children, who survived violence, have received financial aid instituted by the women and child development department. The relief fund scheme started in 2018, has spent Rs 2.23 crore for the cause so far. “All beneficiaries, including domestic violence survivors, have been covered so far.

As many as 95 people, who had applied for aid before the relief fund was set up, were also been provided with the assistance,” said Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development K K Shailaja. According to her, the aid offered great relief to the beneficiaries.

The victims of sexual abuse, acid attack, domestic violence and severe gender discrimination have benefitted from the scheme. The financial aid ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the severity of damage caused to them.

The victims of domestic violence, woman and child trafficking will are given up to Rs 50,000, while the victims of rape, gang rape, unnatural sex, sexual violence under Pocso Act get up to Rs 1 lakh. The victims of acid attack will get up to Rs 2 lakh. The applications are processed through the child protection officer and women protection officer in the district.