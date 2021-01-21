Sabarimala airport: Govt exploring land options

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the High Court stayed the government directive to the Kottayam district collector to deposit the compensation required to acquire the Cheruvally Estate for the Sabarimala airport, the state is exploring options under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, to acquire the estate.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly that steps would be taken to appoint KINFRA as the nodal agency for acquiring land for the airport and the KSIDC for preparing the detailed project report.

The state also sought legal opinion to make land acquisition for the airport possible in the light of the HC order. The state is planning to construct the airport in the model of the Kannur airport. Application has been submitted to get clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the defence ministry.