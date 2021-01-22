Assembly polls: 2.67 crore voters in Kerala’s final list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.67 crore voters figure in the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission, ahead of the Assembly election. These include 1.37 crore female voters, 1.29 crore male voters and 221 transgender electors.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena told reporters that 5.79 lakh new voters were added over the past one and a half months as part of the summary revision of electoral roll. The enrolment in voters list will continue till 10 days prior to withdrawal of nomination by candidates. Such enrolments will be entered in a supplementary voters list, he added.

The draft voters’ list published earlier had 2.63 crore voters. Of these, 1.56 lakh voters were removed on account of death, shifting of residence or double entry in the list, the CEO said. Nearly 3 lakh voters in the 18-19 years age group also figure in the final voters’ list.

A key highlight of the voters’ list is that the number of transgender voters has increased from 74 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to 221. “Earlier, transgender voters were reluctant to enrol in that category. Due to the support of the government and society, they are now eager to identify themselves as transgender voters,” Meena added.

A meeting will be held with the health department on January 23 to evolve the final guidelines relating to Covid protocol to be followed. Guidelines on postal voting for senior citizens above 80 years of age, differently-abled and service voters will also be finalised in the meeting, said Meena.

78.24% voter turnout recorded in 7 wards

T’Puram: An average voter turnout of 78.24% was recorded in seven local body wards where polling was held on Thursday. The election was postponed in these wards following the death of candidates. The polling percentage is as follows: Parambimukku and Chola wards of Panmana grama panchayat in Kollam (85.38 and 79.18 respectively); PHC ward of Chettikulangara grama panchayat in Alappuzha (76.3); municipal ward of Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam (74,51); Pullazhi ward of Thrissur Corporation (81.82); Thathoorpoyyil ward of Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode (86.1) and Thillankery ward of Kannur district panchayat (64.45). The counting of votes will be held on Friday (Jan 22) at 8 am, the State Election Commission has said.