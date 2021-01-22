DCC presidents not to be removed before polls

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: None of the 14 DCC presidents will be removed from office before the Assembly elections. Even though the decision is expected to bring relief to them, the AICC’s decision that none of them should be fielded in the assembly elections has come as a shocker to them. If the decision is implemented, it is expected to trigger further issues in the party.

Following the setback in the civic body elections, the AICC had conveyed to the UDF allies that ‘corrective measures’ will be taken to address organisational lapses. This involved those DCC presidents who had put up a dismal performance in the civic body poll. The axe to fall was expected to happen on Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod DCC presidents. Also, the DCC presidents belonging to Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad were also expected to be changed as they were holding dual posts.

But following widespread opposition from incumbent DCC chiefs and with assembly elections fast approaching, there has been a rethink on the part of the AICC. A top KPCC official confirmed to TNIE that none of the 14 DCC presidents will be removed until the assembly elections are over.

“With the Ramadan season starting in April, assembly elections are expected to happen any time soon. The AICC has decided that DCC presidents should not be in the fray. Also, if KPCC office-bearers have to contest, they will have to first resign from office. The AICC is taking swift decisions which will give opportunities to newcomers, youth and woman candidates,” said a top KPCC official.

However, a DCC president from Malabar region said such a decision, if implemented, will have far-reaching consequences. “When a candidate is considered, it is the winnability followed by giving adequate representation to newcomers, youth and women which are of utmost priority. It is not going to help the Congress by keeping DCC presidents away from the fray,” said the DCC chief.Several DCC presidents TNIE spoke to also expressed their displeasure.

AICC observers in state today

T’Puram: The three AICC observers appointed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 6 in view of the assembly elections, will reach the state for a two-day visit on Friday. The observers are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro and former Karnataka deputy CM G Parameswara. While Faleiro and Parameswara will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning, Gehlot will reach by 8pm. He will be accompanied by AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Tariq Anwar.

The trio will stay at a five-star hotel at Aakkulam here. UDF allies will be huddled with the AICC delegation on Friday for a dinner meeting at the hotel. “The delegation will hold a breakfast meeting with KPCC leaders, including MPs and MLAs, on Saturday,” a top KPCC office-bearer told TNIE. “The trio will then come to Indira Bhavan by 9.30am and chair the first sitting of the recently-appointed 10-member Election Management and Strategy Committee of the KPCC headed by Congress Working Committee leader Oommen Chandy. This will be followed by the KPCC office-bearers’ meeting at Indira Bhavan at 11am,” said a top KPCC office bearer. The delegation will return to New Delhi on Saturday evening.