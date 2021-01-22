LDF wins local body poll at Kannur's Thillankeri division

By Express News Service

KANNUR: LDF candidate Advocate Benoy Kurian, former Iritty area secretary of CPM, has defeated UDF candidate Linta James of Kerala Congress (J) by 6,980 votes in the election held to Thillankeri division of Kannur district panchayath.

Benoy Kurian has got 18,687 votes and Linta James got 11,707 votes. NDA candidate K Jayaprakash of BJP got 1,333 votes.

The counting begun on Friday morning and got finished around 10.00 am.

The election to Thillankeri division was postponed due to the death of UDF candidate Georgekutti Irumbukuzhi before polling.

With this win, the total strength of LDF has gone up in the district panchayat to 17 out of 24 seats.

During the previous local body polls, it was 15 for LDF and nine for UDF.

It is expected that Benoy Kurian will become the vice president of district panchayat. It was in his absence that E Vijayan of CPM was elected as the vice president.