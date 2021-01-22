Man held for starving aged father to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mundakkayam police on Thursday took into custody the son of 80-year-old Podiyan, who died of starvation two days ago after being locked up in a room with his wife for several days. Reji Kumar, 38, of Thodiyil House, Asambani, has been charged with IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for deliberately denying food, water and medicine to his father, despite being aware that it would lead to his death, the police said.

After the ordeal of Podiyan and his wife Ammini, 76, came to light on Tuesday, the elderly couple was taken to a hospital nearby with the help of the police. However, Podiyan, whose health had fatally deteriorated by then, died on the way.

The preliminary post-mortem report has revealed that the death was due to malnutrition. “As per the statement of the forensic expert, the victim’s internal organs had severely contracted due to malnutrition, caused due to lack of food. This is what led to his death. We still need to conduct a detailed inquiry to find out the cause of malnutrition. But we have altered the case from unnatural death to culpable homicide,” said J Santhosh Kumar, DySP, Kanjirappally.

The police are considering booking the accused under Section 23 among other relevant sections of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act-2007, besides seeking the possibility of arraigning Reji’s wife Jancy as a co-accused. Podiyan was not even able to have food on his own because he had lost the mobility of his hands, the police said. “The aged mother will be shifted to a mental rehabilitation centre upon being discharged from the hospital,” an official said.