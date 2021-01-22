MVD takes a U-turn, suspends ‘Op Screen’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department has suspended ‘Operation Screen,’ a drive against illegal use of sun-control film and curtains in vehicles.The drive that started on Sunday was meant to be a 14-day one. However, Transport Commissioner M R Ajithkumar directed the officers to stop the drive on Thursday evening and focus on other offences, on the fifth day.

“The drive will continue. But the department has to focus on a lot on activities related to the Road Safety month beginning on Saturday,” said an MVD officer. As part of the drive, notices were issued to over 5,000 vehicles, including vehicles of ministers, MLAs and government officers. As per the rule, only those with Z category security are allowed to use sun-control film and curtains in vehicles.