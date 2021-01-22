PC George censured in Kerala Asembly for passing 'derogatory' comments against nun

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan censured Poonjar MLA PC George in the Assembly on Friday for passing derogatory comments against nun who accused a bishop of raping her.

The censuring was on the basis of a recommendation to this effect by the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the legislative assembly.

The Speaker, while censuring George, said MLAs were bound to always uphold dignity and moral values.

George said he accepts the censure but added that he had not passed derogatory comments against the nun in question. He said the nun has already been expelled by the church.

The Previleges and Ethics Committee’s recommendation came on a complaint by Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine and Feminist Lawyers' Network of Kerala.

The House panel had observed that making such derogatory remarks was unbecoming a legislator.