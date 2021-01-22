STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post recovery blues haunt many in Kerala

Some patients are so emotionally and psychologically affected, that they give up on life itself.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:40 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been almost a year since the state began its battle against Covid-19. Financial difficulties, mental distress and post-recovery complications have taken a heavy toll on many. According to experts, battling ‘Long Covid’, a term used to refer to long-term health complications due to Covid-19, will become a bigger challenge in the days to come. 

The need of the hour is a multi-disciplinary approach to help patients fight off Covid blues and regain normalcy in their lives, they say. ‘Long Covid’ is a comprehensive term, used not just for those experiencing post-Covid complications, but also for those dealing with financial crises, mental stress, and other related issues due to Covid-19. Fatigue, breathlessness, mental stress, joint pain, cough and fever are some of the ‘Long Covid’ issues being faced by the survivors in the state.

“In the post-Covid clinic, we address problems faced by patients with these ‘Long Covid’ issues. Normally, the ‘Long Covid’ period is up to 12 weeks. Patients also face immunological complications like multiplied liver enzymes, skin issues and so on. Even after turning Covid negative, some have to deal with weeks of persistent fever. In case of the elderly, financial insecurity, inability to go to work, and being bed-ridden add to the mental stress.

‘Long Covid’ issues are a rising concern for the state, requiring immediate redressal. Realising the seriousness of the situation, many hospitals abroad have started full-fledged ‘Long Covid’ clinics. In addition to medicines, counselling can also give great succour to people battling Covid-related issues,” said Dr Praveen Valsalan, a pulmonologist in Kochi.

Some patients are so emotionally and psychologically affected, that they give up on life itself. A 47-year-old housewife had to deal with loss of smell and taste after recovering from the disease for nearly three months. Added to this, fatigue, sleep disturbances, mental distress, feeling of worthlessness, depression and fear of death plagued her. Anxious family members could not make out if she was having an anxiety disorder or issues due to Covid. In November, she attempted suicide by hanging herself at home.

“We get a lot of cases of depression related to chronic Covid. If depression is not addressed promptly, it can lead to grave consequences, including suicide. If the signs of impending depression are identified in the initial stages, we can overcome the situation with the help of counselling and treatment,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist at Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram.“Long Covid issues are a reality. A multi-disciplinary approach, pooling in specialist expertise of physicians, psychiatrists, ENT and respiratory experts, neurologists, and counsellors, is the need of the hour,” said Dr Arun.

Covid effect
While Covid-19 affects some with mild or no symptoms at all, it may cause severe complications in others, which could persist even after recovery

