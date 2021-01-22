STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala income falls by 92%, TDB turns to other states

The hill shrine’s revenue — which stood at `269 crore in 2019-20 — has nosedived to a meagre `21 crore this year.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Landing  the finances of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in the doldrums, the annual income generated by the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple has dropped by a whopping 92.2 per cent in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The hill shrine’s revenue — which stood at Rs 269 crore in 2019-20 — has nosedived to a meagre Rs 21 crore this year.

The Board, which relies on the temple’s two-month annual pilgrimage to meet administrative expenses of the 1,248 temples under its ambit, has resorted to knocking on the doors of devotees and neighbouring states to salvage the situation.Including the staff’s salary, the Board needs at least `40 crore a month to run all 1,248 temples.

Though up to 83 of these temples are self-reliant, the revenue from these temples have also diminished. The income, however, has shrunk to Rs 15-20 crore per month, forcing the administration to explore other options.

“This is an unprecedented situation. Though the government has already given us `70 crore, we plan to ask for more. The widening revenue-to-expenditure gap has forced us to resort to austerity measures,” said N Vasu, TDB president.

Most pilgrims who visit the temple are from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “The Board is planning to approach the rich devotees and governments of these states for support. There are also plans to retrench around 200 temporary employees as a cost-cutting measure,” Vasu said. 

Pilgrims’ offerings to be mortgaged

Another plan is to mortgage the gold offered by devotees with the Reserve Bank of India to avail a loan. Bronze utensils and lamps will be auctioned to raise funds. “The process of assessing the gold and bronze stock is under way,” the TDB chief said, adding that a strategy to reduce expenses and increase non-pooja revenue would also be launched soon. The scheme to seek support from devotees will be launched in February, he said.

Till 2017-18, around 1-1.5 lakh pilgrims used to visit Sabarimala daily during the 60-day pilgrimage season. This year, when the pilgrimage season began on November 16, the government restricted the number of pilgrims to 1,000 on weekdays and 2,000 on weekends in view of Covid. The number was later raised to 2,000 on weekdays and 3,000 on weekends from December 1, and further enhanced to 5,000 a day from January 1.

The pandemic is only the latest in a series of unfortunate events that had been impacting the TDB adversely over the past few years. The Board had incurred a huge setback in 2018-19, in the wake of violent protests by some Hindu organisations following the Supreme Court order on September 28, 2018, allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. The floods had also inflicted a blow to its income.

pilgrimage season revenue

2020-21    Rs 21.17 crore
2019-20    Rs 269.37 crore
2018-19    Rs 179.22 crore
2017-18    Rs 277.96 crore

Auction of shops
2020-21 - Rs 4 crore
2019-20 - Rs 45 crore
Offerings (Kanikka)
2020-21 - Rs 8.62 crore
2019-20 - Rs 97.46 crore
2018-19 - Rs 72 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Travancore Devaswom Board
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp