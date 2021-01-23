3-member AICC team reaches Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member AICC team led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached the state capital to hold discussions with leaders of Congress and UDF to chart out a road map ahead of the Assembly elections. The team comprises former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro and former Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara, who had already reached the capital while Gehlot arrived by night accompanied by AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Elephant death case: Duo arrested for inflicting burn injuries on jumbo in Tamil Nadu
Assam govt committed to ensuring indigenous people have legal rights over land: PM Modi
Biden administration launches inter-agency review of domestic extremism
Maharashtra to start first of its kind jail tourism from January 26: Minister
Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback 'Swift' India's 'best-selling' car model in 2020
Declare Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary national holiday: CM Mamata urges Centre