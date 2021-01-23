3-member AICC team reaches Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member AICC team led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached the state capital to hold discussions with leaders of Congress and UDF to chart out a road map ahead of the Assembly elections. The team comprises former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro and former Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara, who had already reached the capital while Gehlot arrived by night accompanied by AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.