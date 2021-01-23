STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alleged abuse of boy: HC says claims against mother shocking

Directs SHOs in state to conduct preliminary inquiry in such ‘unusual’ cases

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the allegation against a mother, of sexual abuse of her minor son, is shocking to the collective conscience of society as well as to judicial conscience. “Hence, a detailed probe is required,” the court held. Further, the court issued a directive to the state police chief to instruct all station house officers in the state to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a crime when “such unusual, unbelievable, inhuman and wild allegations are raised, that too against a mother”.

While granting bail to the woman from Kadakkavoor, HC observed: “Doubtless that the sanctity of motherhood was totally ignored in this case. A mother carried her child for nine lunar months in her womb and so the relationship of mother and child are connected even before the birth of the child. The unconditional love, affection and warmth of a mother towards her child cannot be compared or equated with any (other kind of) love in the world.

No mother worthy of the name will resort to such a disgraceful act.” Noting that the woman had raised several complaints against her husband, and also filed a complaint before the Attingal DySP, the court directed the police to inquire whether any action was taken by the DySP based on the complaint filed on October 8, 2019.The investigation agency has to verify whether children removed from the custody of the mother and shifted to Sharjah are allowed to continue their formal education. 

Medical board to test boy
The court directed that the child be subjected to medical tests, including Emotional Quotient (EQ) and Intelligence Quotient (IQ), by constituting a medical board in consultation with the Superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The board shall consist of experienced doctors including a paediatrician, psychologist, psychiatrist and a neurologist, with a lady doctor as one of its members.The court said that the victim can be removed from the custody of his father to a home under the CWC for safe accommodation, care and protection till the investigation is completed, if the team finds it necessary. 

