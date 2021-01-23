Josephine courts controversy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine has courted controversy after a person came out against her alleging that she scolded him for enquiring about a complaint filed by his 89-year-old relative.

Kottayam native Ullas Kumar KV said it was in January 2020 that his relative – identified as Lakshmikutty, a native of Pathanamthitta – filed a complaint before the Women’s Commission stating she was attacked by her drunk neighbour.

“We approached the commission after the police failed to take action. For nearly a year, we didnt hear anything from the commission, and now, we have received an intimation directing the old woman to appear for a hearing in Adoor.

I rang up the chairperson to tell her that the complainant was not in good health to travel. It was then when the chairperson abused me saying that the woman should have gone to the police station instead,” said Ullas.