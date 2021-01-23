POCSO court directs further probe into deaths of two minor Dalit sisters in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Special POCSO court directed on Saturday that further investigations be conducted into the deaths of two minor dalit sisters who were found hanging in their house at Attappalam in Walayar.

The special investigation team headed by Railway Superintendent of Police R Nishanthini had petitioned the POCSO court last Wednesday for further investigations into the case. It was based on this petition that the court had directed for further investigations.

On Friday, the court had extended the remand of two accused, V Madhu and Shibu, till February 5. The other accused, M Madhu, had obtained bail from the High Court by executing a bond.

The elder daughter was found hanging on January 13, 2017 and 52 days later, the 9-year-old younger girl also was found hanging on March 4. The postmortem revealed that they were sexually assaulted.