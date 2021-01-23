STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poojappura central prison: HC orders check-up of 3 convicts

It said if the examination of convicts Shyam Sivan, Shinu and Unnikuttan necessitates it, the magistrate should also look into it. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:30 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the administration of the Poojappura central prison, the High Court on Friday directed the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner to immediately depute a team to transport the three convicts, allegedly manhandled by the jail officials, to the Peroorkada district model hospital here for detailed medical examination.

It said if the examination of convicts Shyam Sivan, Shinu and Unnikuttan necessitates it, the magistrate should also look into it. The alleged manhandling came to light after the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thiruvananthapuram, submitted a report after visiting the prison on the court’s order. The court had issued the  order while considering the habeas corpus petition filed by the parents of Tittu Jerome, a convict in the Kevin murder case. 

On Friday, the court examined the report of the DLSA secretary who interacted with Shyam, alleged to have been manhandled along with Tittu, Unnikuttan and Shinu. The report said Shyam had a swelling on his back. The superintendent of the central prison also filed an affidavit along with the prison doctor’s report, which indicated there were no visible scars or signs of contusion on Shyam’s body. The court, however, said it was unhappy with the manner the doctor prepared the report.

