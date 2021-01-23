Split imminent in NCP, groups wait for Sharad Pawar’s call

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: With all efforts from various quarters to prevent a split in the state unit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failing to yield any results, a vertical split in the party appears to have become unavoidable. Following this, factions led by T P Peethambaran and Minister A K Saseendran commenced efforts to bring the party’s lower units to their fold.

While Saseendran faction followers convened a meeting at the minister’s official residence last Monday to chalk out future plans, the faction led by T P Peethambaran-Mani C Kappen has sought a final decision from party’s national leadership on issues pointed out by them to press ahead with their plans. However, national leadership is yet to give a clear signal to both sides with regard to the issues in the state unit.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar’s decision to cancel his Kerala visit to settle the issues has come as a slight setback to the Peethambaran-Kappen faction. Though the national leadership is reportedly planning to send national general secretary Praful Patel to the state, reconciliation is unlikely to happen in the party.

The Saseendran faction is learnt to have taken three major decisions in Monday’s meeting — to continue in LDF, convene meetings at the district level next week and seek change in the state leadership. Saseendran faction sources said 10 district committees are with them, while Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod committees are with the other faction. The Saseendran faction toughened its stance after it got assurance from the CPM state leadership. Sources said they would get a fair deal during the sharing of seats for the assembly polls.

As per the assurance, Saseendran faction will be given three out of four seats, where NCP contested in the previous election. There won’t be a replacement for Pala seat, which is likely to be given to Jose K Mani’s KC(M).“There is no scope for any further discussion as the divide has widened to an irreparable level. The CPM leadership has given a green signal for a split. We hope CPM would take a clear stand on the matter by next week,” said an NCP leader in Saseendran faction.

The Peethambaran-Kappen faction is learnt to have distanced from the LDF following its comments regarding the Pala seat. Peethambaran, who skipped a few meetings of the LDF, is also dissatisfied with CPM’s stand on filling the NCP’s nominee to Guruvayur Devaswom committee. Following the stand-off between NCP state leadership and the LDF, the posting was delayed for nearly nine months. Now, the Peethambaran-Kappen faction has sought a final decision from national leadership as they want to prepare their followers to switch to the UDF.

Peethambaran has reportedly sent a letter to Pawar to divest him of the responsibilities of state president.

It is learnt that Pawar has collected a report from neutral sources with regard to the issues in the party state unit. He would take a decision on the matter soon, which will be crucial for both factions as well.