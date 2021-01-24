Attack on forest officials: Search for accused intensified in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The forest department has intensified its search for the hunters who unleashed dogs on rangers during their escape in Poovaranthodu Thampurankolli boundary in Koodaranji. On Thursday morning, forest rangers reached a private pig farm to raid a six-member group that was hunting wild buffaloes. Department officials found 50kg of wild buffalo meat, two guns, machetes, and headlights in a building adjacent to the farm during the raid.

The property is owned by Jilson Kakkyaniyil. He was accompanied by Vinoj K, Baby Perumpoola, Vijesh Perumpoola and two others during the raid. The rangers had to run and jump over the border fence to escape the attack of the dogs. “The three rottweilers are yet to be found. We have information that the dogs have been shifted to another location.

The owner has 14 dogs, the majority of which are rottweilers. The officers were there on receiving a tipoff that a wild buffalo had been killed,” said Thamarassery Range Forest Officer M K Rajeev Kumar, who was part of the raid. Range Section Forest Officers KK Sajeev Kumar, B K Praveen Kumar, K P Prashanthan, Beat Forest Officers P Vijayan, Shwetha Prasad, and watchers Mohanan, Raju and Ravi are the others who were part of the raid.