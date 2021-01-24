STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant calf's pangs of parting tug at heartstrings

The female calf aged one-and-a-half years was later shifted to the elephant rehabilitation camp at Kappukad, Kottur. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It was a sombre Saturday morning for workers of a rubber estate at Kallar here -- the heart-wrenching sight of an elephant calf trying to wake its dead mother up by tugging at her legs and shoving her with its trunk, hardly realising that she was ‘dead and gone’. Forest officers said the mother elephant, aged around 40, died of a lung infection. The female calf aged one-and-a-half years was later shifted to the elephant rehabilitation camp at Kappukad, Kottur. 

“The calf’s condition is normal. It had some grass and water at the camp,” B Ajith Kumar, Palode forest range officer, told TNIE. Till the time it was shifted to the camp, the calf stood near the mother’s carcass while continuing her efforts to awaken her. She was taken to the camp by a team led by Shiju, veterinary doctor of Kappukad camp. Ajith Kumar, while quoting vets who conducted the autopsy of the dead elephant, said the animal had a pulmunory infection, probably caused by pneumonia. 

“Preliminary examination suggests it was pneumonia. It will be established during examination of certain organs at the Chief Disease Investigation Office (CDIO) under the animal husbandry department at Palode,” he said. Forest officers said the mother and baby would have been on their usual roam. The body was found on  private property on the banks of the Kallar river. The carcass has since been burnt, the officers added.

Tourist crushed to death by jumbo
Kalpetta: A woman was crushed to death by a wild elephant on Saturday in Wayanad’s Meppadi region’s forest division while on tour, police officials said. The deceased is Kannur native Shahana, 26. She was staying in a tent in a resort at Elimbileri. Around 7.30pm, the elephant attacked her tent and killed the woman.

