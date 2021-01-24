Higher secondary school teachers upset with unfair share in promotion to post of principals

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Directorate’s recommendation to the government, to discontinue with the practice of setting apart 33% of the higher secondary principal vacancies as promotion posts for school headmasters,still remains on paper. The reason for the recommendation in July 2018 was a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) verdict of 2017 to this effect and also the availability of sufficient number of eligible teachers from the higher secondary section for the principal posts. But the government has turned a blind eye to recommendation allegedly due to pressure from various school teachers’ associations.

In 2001, when the higher secondary sector was still in a nascent stage, special rules were framed which stipulated that one-third of principal appointments should be through promotion of headmasters from schools. The norm was introduced as the eligibility criteria for principal post was 12 years’ teaching experience and there weren’t enough higher secondary teachers who fulfilled that criteria.

“HSST teachers have already exceeded the 12 years’ service norm. Since sufficient number of teachers are now available in the higher secondary section, the special rules should be amended and the quota for school headmasters should be scrapped,” said the recommendation sent by the HSE Directorate.

Though only one-third of the principal posts are set apart for headmasters, statistics available with TNIE show, they have occupied majority of these posts in some subjects. “For instance, while 102 mathematics HSST teachers retired over the past four years, 72 of these vacancies were filled through HM promotion. Only 26 HSST teachers were promoted to the principal post during this period,” said a source.

The anomaly happened as HM promotions are not subject-based. “Since a large number of headmasters have obtained PG in mathematics through distance education, the norm of 2:1 could not be followed for that subject,” admitted a senior official of the General Education Department. The official said a large number of headmasters with science background have obtained PG in mathematics in correspondence mode from universities in Tamil Nadu and had applied for promotion.

It is also reliably learnt that none of the 40 vacancies of HSST mathematics teachers, that were reported in 2020, were filled. This, at a time when 177 HSST junior teachers are in service and 65 HSST senior posts are lying vacant in mathematics. According to sources, these posts have been kept unfilled for HM promotions that are due soon.