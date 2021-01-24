STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Higher secondary school teachers upset with unfair share in promotion to post of principals

But the government has turned a blind eye to recommendation allegedly due to pressure from various school teachers’ associations.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Attendance in schools and colleges is going up as Covid fears recede and students and parents get used to classes with distancing and temperature checks. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Directorate’s recommendation to the government, to discontinue with the practice of setting apart 33% of the higher secondary principal vacancies as promotion posts for school headmasters,still remains on paper. The reason for the recommendation in July 2018 was a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) verdict of 2017 to this effect and also the availability of sufficient number of eligible teachers from the higher secondary section for the principal posts. But the government has turned a blind eye to recommendation allegedly due to pressure from various school teachers’ associations.

In 2001, when the higher secondary sector was still in a nascent stage, special rules were framed which stipulated that one-third of principal appointments should be through promotion of headmasters from schools. The norm was introduced as the eligibility criteria for principal post was 12 years’ teaching experience and there weren’t enough higher secondary teachers who fulfilled that criteria. 

“HSST teachers have already exceeded the 12 years’ service norm. Since sufficient number of teachers are now available in the higher secondary section, the special rules should be amended and the quota for school headmasters should be scrapped,” said the recommendation sent by the HSE Directorate.
Though only one-third of the principal posts are set apart for headmasters, statistics available with TNIE show, they have occupied majority of these posts in some subjects. “For instance, while 102 mathematics HSST teachers retired over the past four years, 72 of these vacancies were filled through HM promotion. Only 26 HSST teachers were promoted to the principal post during this period,” said a source.

The anomaly happened as HM promotions are not subject-based. “Since a large number of headmasters have obtained PG in mathematics through distance education, the norm of 2:1 could not be followed for that subject,” admitted a senior official of the General Education Department. The official said a large number of headmasters with science background have obtained PG in mathematics in correspondence mode from universities in Tamil Nadu and had applied for promotion.

It is also reliably learnt that none of the 40 vacancies of HSST mathematics teachers, that were reported in 2020, were filled. This, at a time when 177 HSST junior teachers are in service and 65 HSST senior posts are lying vacant in mathematics. According to sources, these posts have been kept unfilled for HM promotions that are due soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp