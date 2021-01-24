STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KV Thomas not going Left, swears faith in Sonia after Gehlot meet

If 74-year-old Thomas went in a huff to meet Gehlot showing his displeasure at the media, he came out of the meeting with a smile.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K V Thomas is all smiles after the talks with AICC observer Ashok Gehlot in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beleaguered senior Congress leader K V Thomas told TNIE on Saturday that the ball is now in the court of the party central leadership after he shared his grievances with AICC observer and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Thomas, who came to meet Gehlot here as per the directive of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, claimed that he has neither asked for a party ticket in the coming assembly elections or a party post. He said he has complete trust in the AICC leadership.

If 74-year-old Thomas went in a huff to meet Gehlot showing his displeasure at the media, he came out of the meeting with a smile. He was upset with a section of the media for allegedly cyber bullying him and felt that these journalists have the backing of group leaders. It is learnt that Thomas has taken up this issue before the AICC delegation. K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, and general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar were also present at the meeting which lasted for 15 minutes. 

Thomas told TNIE that he did not meet them with a formula in mind. He is expected to be appointed KPCC working president, it is learnt. K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, both MPs, are the incumbent KPCC working presidents. Following the demise of former Wayanad MP M I Shanavas, one post of KPCC working president has been lying vacant.

“When your mother (of the party) asks you something, will the son disobey her? If Sonia Gandhi asks me something, I will never disobey her. On Friday when she telephoned me, she said that she was aware of my issues. It was as per her advice I met Gehlot on Saturday and told him about my grievances. Now the ball is in the AICC leadership’s court and I have complete trust in them,” said Thomas.

A source close to Thomas told TNIE that Sonia Gandhi is keen on giving him a befitting post, considering his seniority in the party at a time when the Left camp is trying to poach him. At the same time, she is aware that if he goes to the LDF camp, it would send out a wrong message to Christian community members who are already upset with UDF. Later, CWC leader Oommen Chandy told reporters here that Thomas is a senior leader and will remain in the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KV Thomas congress Sonia gandhi Ashok Gehlot Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp