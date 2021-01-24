KV Thomas not going Left, swears faith in Sonia after Gehlot meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beleaguered senior Congress leader K V Thomas told TNIE on Saturday that the ball is now in the court of the party central leadership after he shared his grievances with AICC observer and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Thomas, who came to meet Gehlot here as per the directive of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, claimed that he has neither asked for a party ticket in the coming assembly elections or a party post. He said he has complete trust in the AICC leadership.

If 74-year-old Thomas went in a huff to meet Gehlot showing his displeasure at the media, he came out of the meeting with a smile. He was upset with a section of the media for allegedly cyber bullying him and felt that these journalists have the backing of group leaders. It is learnt that Thomas has taken up this issue before the AICC delegation. K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, and general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar were also present at the meeting which lasted for 15 minutes.

Thomas told TNIE that he did not meet them with a formula in mind. He is expected to be appointed KPCC working president, it is learnt. K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, both MPs, are the incumbent KPCC working presidents. Following the demise of former Wayanad MP M I Shanavas, one post of KPCC working president has been lying vacant.

“When your mother (of the party) asks you something, will the son disobey her? If Sonia Gandhi asks me something, I will never disobey her. On Friday when she telephoned me, she said that she was aware of my issues. It was as per her advice I met Gehlot on Saturday and told him about my grievances. Now the ball is in the AICC leadership’s court and I have complete trust in them,” said Thomas.

A source close to Thomas told TNIE that Sonia Gandhi is keen on giving him a befitting post, considering his seniority in the party at a time when the Left camp is trying to poach him. At the same time, she is aware that if he goes to the LDF camp, it would send out a wrong message to Christian community members who are already upset with UDF. Later, CWC leader Oommen Chandy told reporters here that Thomas is a senior leader and will remain in the party.