Kappan: Ready to compromise on Pala, let Saseendran give me Elathur

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Left ally NCP hurtling towards a vertical split over the Pala assembly seat, MLA Mani C Kappan has come up with a tricky proposal. In an interview with TNIE, Kappan said he’s ready to compromise on the Pala seat, if offered Elathur, the sitting seat of rival faction leader and state Transport Minister AK Saseendran. Rejecting the ‘K M Mani sentiment’ put forth by the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) in its claim for Pala seat, Kappan says his father too has long been associated with the constituency. He is all set to raise the issue at the LDF meeting on January 27.

Q. There are reports that you have been offered the Kuttanad seat to contest instead of Pala.

A. I have made it clear that I need ‘neither Kuttanad nor Muttanad’ (billy goat); I don’t even know how to swim!

Q. With A K Saseendran faction planning to continue in LDF, what are the chances of a split?

A.There are chances of avoiding a split if I contest from Elathur (sitting seat of Saseendran). He is a five-time MLA and is also a minister. Let him now vacate the Elathur seat. I would then be more than ready to compromise. Though I haven’t voiced this so far, I now intend to tell Pawar. He (Saseendran) is the one who has been saying that the party should continue in the Left front at any cost and, for that, should be ready to sacrifice anything. So as part of that sacrifice, let him give me Elathur. I will contest from there.

Q. In effect, what are the chances of NCP continuing in the Left front?

A. What justification do they (KC(M)) have in demanding the Pala seat? How can a seat that we won last time be given to somebody who lost?

Q. Jose K Mani has laid claims to the seat citing his father Mani’s lengthy association with it.

A. My father (Cherian J Kappan) was in politics well before that. Mani was my father’s junior advocate for 10 years. He was twice MLA from Thiru-Kochi assembly, and later became an MP from 1962 to 1967. He was also the Pala municipal chairman from 1956 to 1962. So, if the seat needs to be decided by heredity, we come first. It would hence be better not to harp on that aspect. Not only that, I contested against Mani and reduced his winning margin step by step -- from 25,000 to 7,500, then to 5,500, later to 4,200 and finally won the seat. How then can they claim the seat?

Q. The Left front is scheduled to meet on January 27. Do you plan to raise this issue at the forum?

A. I plan to attend the LDF meet. This issue will naturally be raised there. I am not sure if a final picture would evolve at the meet.

Q. What is the NCP state leadership’s stance?

A. I totally agree with the state leadership’s opinion that the party should continue with LDF and should be ready for sacrifices. So let everyone make sacrifice. Elathur is a strong constituency. Let there be unity within the Left. Let Saseendran contest from Kuttanad which too is a sure seat with a winning chance. If he’s ready to compromise, I too am.

Q. Has the CPM made any suggestions regarding the seat?

A. Nothing has come from anyone, other than media reports that Jose would contest.

Q. Have you got any offer from the UDF?

A. Such a situation has not arisen.

Q. Are you meeting Sharad Pawar on Sunday?

A. No final decision has been taken on that, as I’m yet to get in touch with Pawar.