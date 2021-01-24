Riji John new Kufos VC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor, has appointed K Riji John as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

The appointment is for a period of five years from the date on which he assumes office or till he attains the age of 65 years.

Riji was the Dean, Fisheries, at Kufos prior to this appointment, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. Riji, was awarded PhD in Aquaculture / Fish Virology by the University of Stirling, UK, in 1997 and post-doctoral fellowship by University of Maryland, USA, in 2000. He hails from Kunnamkulam.