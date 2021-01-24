STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seat-sharing talks begin in Left front, Jose may get 8-9 seats

Accommodating two new allies without upsetting older ones is CPM’s biggest challenge

Published: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just weeks remaining for the assembly election notification, the Left Front has begun internal talks on seat sharing. With two new constituents — Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction and LJD — in the fold, the LDF will have to go in for some serious permutations and combinations this time around.

A final call on a probable split in NCP too needs to be taken. There are indications that the Kerala Congress (M) may manage to get around eight to nine seats from LDF this time. There are talks within the Left that a total of 10 seats could be set aside for the newly inducted allies. Accommodating the two recent allies without majorly upsetting the older ones is the biggest challenge before the CPM.

Last time, the Kerala Congress (M) — then a UDF partner — had contested in 15 seats, of which 11 were by the Mani faction. The KC (M) is therefore eyeing a similar share.

The LJD, as a UDF ally, too had contested in seven seats last time. The party is hopeful of getting at least a couple of seats this time. Meanwhile the merger talks between the JDS and LJD are still on. Last time the JDS had got five seats. If there is a merger, it would then be easy for the Left front. “The Kerala Congress factions were given six seats last time — four for Democratic Kerala Congress and one each for KC(B) and Scaria Thomas factions.

The Jose faction could be given around 8-9 seats,” said a senior Left leader.
Even as Pala seat remains a tricky issue between NCP and Kerala Congress, a section of Left leaders feel that the NCP does have a legitimate claim over Pala. A possible split in NCP will obviously reflect in seat sharing.

Of the CPI seats, the KC(M) may stake claim for Irikkur and Kanjirappally seats. The CPM too may have to part with its seats.

“The KC(M) wants Kanjirappally as it’s their sitting seat. Going by the same logic, it cannot claim the Pala seat. This will also be taken into consideration during seat allocation,” said sources.

However in view of the Left assessment that the government may come back to power, Left allies might not openly strike a dissenting note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose K Mani Kerala Congress Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp