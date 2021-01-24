Seat-sharing talks begin in Left front, Jose may get 8-9 seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just weeks remaining for the assembly election notification, the Left Front has begun internal talks on seat sharing. With two new constituents — Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction and LJD — in the fold, the LDF will have to go in for some serious permutations and combinations this time around.

A final call on a probable split in NCP too needs to be taken. There are indications that the Kerala Congress (M) may manage to get around eight to nine seats from LDF this time. There are talks within the Left that a total of 10 seats could be set aside for the newly inducted allies. Accommodating the two recent allies without majorly upsetting the older ones is the biggest challenge before the CPM.

Last time, the Kerala Congress (M) — then a UDF partner — had contested in 15 seats, of which 11 were by the Mani faction. The KC (M) is therefore eyeing a similar share.

The LJD, as a UDF ally, too had contested in seven seats last time. The party is hopeful of getting at least a couple of seats this time. Meanwhile the merger talks between the JDS and LJD are still on. Last time the JDS had got five seats. If there is a merger, it would then be easy for the Left front. “The Kerala Congress factions were given six seats last time — four for Democratic Kerala Congress and one each for KC(B) and Scaria Thomas factions.

The Jose faction could be given around 8-9 seats,” said a senior Left leader.

Even as Pala seat remains a tricky issue between NCP and Kerala Congress, a section of Left leaders feel that the NCP does have a legitimate claim over Pala. A possible split in NCP will obviously reflect in seat sharing.

Of the CPI seats, the KC(M) may stake claim for Irikkur and Kanjirappally seats. The CPM too may have to part with its seats.

“The KC(M) wants Kanjirappally as it’s their sitting seat. Going by the same logic, it cannot claim the Pala seat. This will also be taken into consideration during seat allocation,” said sources.



However in view of the Left assessment that the government may come back to power, Left allies might not openly strike a dissenting note.