After Bihar, Malayalee pollster Abbin Theepura set to predict 2021 Kerala election outcome

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the polling in the Bihar Assembly elections concluded in November last year, most pollsters predicted an advantage for the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) grand alliance. However, New Delhi-based election strategist Abbin Theepura's predicted that the BJP-led NDA would win between 123 and 135 seats and the NDA romped home with 125 seats.

Theepura, a native of Ochira in Kollam and founder of Politique Marquer, a startup specialised in election and campaign strategies, is now set to forecast the win of the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. He is busy carrying out opinion surveys and exit polls in the state which will soon witness a three-cornered fight among the LDF, UDF, and BJP.

"The Bihar exit poll was predicted after conducting a detailed ground survey by classifying the assembly segments into three zones. The exhaustive survey took three months as we interacted with voters to get their pulse. We collected public opinion through our Gurugram-based call centre. When we analysed the data, we realised the people’s mandate was in favour of NDA. We announced our findings via Twitter, 24 hours before the declaration of results, which went viral," said Theepura.

Of the 123-135 seats for NDA, the team predicted that the BJP's share would be 78-88 seats while JDU would win 40-45 seats. The prediction was near the mark as BJP won 74 seats. It had predicted that RJD would win 85-95 seats and the Congress 15-20 seats of the total 104-115 seats projected for the Grand Alliance. "We are preparing the opinion polls of four states which are going to the polls this year. The results will be announced by the second week of February," Theepura said.

He said talks are underway with political party leaders, former legislators, and a few sitting MLAs in Kerala who have approached him for an effective election strategy. Theepura carved out a niche for himself with his association with political strategist Prashant Kishor.

The MBA graduate who passed out from Birla Institute of Management and Technologies, New Delhi in 2014, worked as an election and communication strategist for Congress in the previous Punjab and UP elections and then in Andhra Pradesh for Jagmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.