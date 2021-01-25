STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Concern as test positivity rate climbs to 12.48 per cent in Kerala

Published: 25th January 2021 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded 6,036 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total cases closer to the nine lakh-mark. The test positivity rate climbed to 12.48 per cent, with 48,378 samples tested. So far, 92,58,401 samples have been tested.

Twenty more deaths were confirmed as due to COVID-19 on the day. With 763 new cases, Kozhikode became the third district to get the dubious distinction of crossing a total of eight lakh cases. The other two are Malappuram and Ernakulam.

Among the newly-infected, 74 came from outside the state. No new case was reported from those who returned from the UK. So far, 69 UK returnees have tested positive, of whom 10 contracted the new COVID strain. 

The total number of active cases stood at 72,891. Meanwhile, 5,173 people recovered on the day. So far, 8,13,550 people have recovered from the infection.

