Day after jumbo attack kills woman, resort in Kerala's Wayanad closed down

According to panchayat authorities, the resort didn’t have licence for operation and permission to set up tents near the forest.

Published: 25th January 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

The premises of the resort at Elambilery in Wayanad where the jumbo attacked Shahana

The premises of the resort at Elambilery in Wayanad where the jumbo attacked Shahana. (Photo| EPS)

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Wayanad district administration has ordered the closure of the resort and homestay at Elimbileri in Meppadi, where a young woman was killed by a wild elephant on Saturday night. According to panchayat authorities, the resort didn’t have licence for operation and permission to set up tents near the forest. 

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who inspected the Rainforest Resort along with Wayanad DFO and Vythiri tahsildar, said: "The property didn’t have proper safety facilities. Also, the homestay operates in a landslide-prone area. The resort has been ordered to close down immediately. We will inspect all the nearby resorts in the coming days and take necessary actions in case of breach of law."

Shahana Kallarapurayil (26), a native of Cheleri in Kannur, was trampled to death by a wild elephant around 8 pm on Saturday. 

Shahana was attacked when she came out of the tent after having food. Two others, who were with her, escaped after they ran to safety. Though she was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Meppadi, her life could not be saved.

She was a guest lecturer at Darunnujoom Arts and Science College in Perambra. Meppadi grama panchayat president Omana Ramesh said from the primary investigation by newly-elected panchayat council, it is learnt that the resort didn’t have a licence. 

"The resort didn’t have the permission to set up tents as well. The resort is located near the forest and there is a wild animal threat in the region. The panchayat in collaboration with forest department will investigate more details in the case," said Meppadi grama panchayat president Omana Ramesh.

According to a police officer, there were 30 tourists in the resort, including those staying in the tents, at the time of the incident. "The victim, her cousin and a friend came for a one-day stay in the resort. According to the duo, they were sitting in front of the tent when the elephant suddenly attacked them. While they had a narrow escape, the elephant crushed Shahana to death. The property is surrounded by dense forest. The other tourists shouted and cried loud and the elephant returned to forest soon after the attack," the officer said.

No licence

From the primary probe by the panchayat council, it is learnt that the resort didn’t have a licence. 

