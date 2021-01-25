STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala State Women's Commission defends chairperson in 'scolding case'

In a statement, the Commission PRO said the intention behind Josephine's remark was that she wanted to know whether the person ad brought the matter to the attention of the 'jagrata samitis'.

Published: 25th January 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Sunday dismissed the allegation that its chairperson MC Josephine had scolded a man for enquiring about the complaint filed by his 89-year-old relative.

In a statement, the Commission Public Relations Officer said the intention behind Josephine's remark was that she wanted to know whether the person, who had placed the call, had brought the matter to the attention of the 'jagrata samitis'.

"In each ward, there are samitis chaired by ward members. Since there was lack of clarity in the communication with the one who had called, the chairperson thought it was a new complaint. She was checking as to whether steps such as bringing the matter before the attention of local MLAs were taken," the communique read. 

The statement said 89-year-old Lakshmikutty Amma had filed a complaint with the Commission on  March 10, 2020. She was given a notice informing that the complaint will be considered in the adalath on January 28, 2021. Her son Narayanan Pillai also gave a complaint on February 6, 2020 and he was asked to appear for the adalat on December 18, 2020. 

However, both of them failed to turn up nor inform the matter via phone. "Though the Commission only accept complaints filed by women, Narayanan Pillai’s complaint was accepted considering the seriousness of the matter and the age of the woman. The same complaint was filed with the police and they had registered a case on the incident," the statement said.

The PRO said that since the case was being pursued by the Commission and the police, there was no necessity to rang up the chairperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MC Josephine Kerala Womens Commission
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp