Man who allegedely misbehaved with woman died of heart attack, not physical assault: Kasaragod DySP

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Muhammed Rafeeq (48), of Chemnad died of a massive heart attack and not of physical assault, said Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan Nair, quoting the postmortem report.

Rafeeq collapsed and died while being pushed and shoved by a mob near KIMS Hospital in the town on Saturday. They chased and caught him after a woman from Kumbla complained that he flashed at her. "In the CCTV footage reviewed by the police, though there was a small mob around him, only two men were holding him by the back of his neck, pushing and shoving him," he said.

The assault did not last more than five minutes, during which Rafeeq collapsed. Police said he foamed at the mouth and died before the people could take him to the hospital. The DySP said police did not find any external injuries during the inquest and sent the body for postmortem to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

"As per the postmortem report, Rafeeq had three blockages in the arteries," he said. There was a light ligature mark on the back of the neck, but it wasn’t the cause of death, the report stated.