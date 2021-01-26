STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ADGP Vinod Kumar gets top police honour

He was promoted to the post of ADGP, Intelligence and Internal Security, in 2017.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Intelligence ADGP TK Vinod Kumar has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while nine other officers from the state have been chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service announced on the eve of Republic Day. 

The  1992-batch IPS officer from Kannur started his career as an assistant superintendent. He became member of the UN International Police Task Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He functioned as deputy director of SVP National Police Academy, Hyderabad, and district police superintendent and commissioner of Kozhikode city. 

He was promoted to the post of ADGP, Intelligence and Internal Security, in 2017. The police medal for distinguished service is awarded to those who have put in 25 years of service in police and won the police medal for meritorious service before. 

South Zone IG Harshit Attaluri was among those picked up for the police medal for meritorious service. The others are: K L Johnkutty (principal, Police Training College), Rajesh N (SP, PSC Vigilance), Ajith Kumar B (deputy commandant, MSP), Abdul Razack K P (additional DCP, Kozhikode City), K Harischandra Naik (DySP, Special Branch, Kasaragod), S Manjulal (inspector, Karunagappally), Nazar K (grade SI, Vaikom) and K Valsala (SCPO, DHQ, Malappuram).

George A T, assistant station officer, Uppala, has been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Abdul Rasheed K, regional fire officer, Kozhikode, and Nazar P, senior fire and rescue officer, Mannarkad, were selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Received police medal
Rajeeva Kumar S, Asst SI/Executive, Unit ASG, Trivandrum, Vallakadavu, CISF 
Prasad Thankappan, Head Constable, ACB, Kochi, CBI
Sunil Kumar Narayanan, JIO-I, Trivandrum, IB

