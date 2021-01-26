Bravery Award: Muhsin sacrificed his life and saved friend from drowning

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muhammad Muhsin, 17, who lost his life while saving his friend from drowning has been chosen for the bravery award — Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak— posthumously. Muhsin, of Thikkodi in Kozhikode, was playing cricket on Kodikkal beach with his friends in October 2019. After the game, they ventured into the sea to take a bath.

However, three of his friends were swept away by the waves. Muhsin jumped in the sea and saved one of his friend. Others escaped somehow. But, Muhsin hit his head on a boulder under the sea and died. An IAS aspirant, he was conferred with the Indian Council for Child Welfare National Bravery Awards posthumously in 2019. He was plus-two student of Chingapuram HSS in Thikkodi.

Muhsin is the son of Eyyachery Musthafa and Naseeha. Five other people have also been chosen for Jeevan Raksha Padak. They are Arun Thomas, Rojin Robert, Shiju P Gopi, S V Jose and Bala Naik Banavath.