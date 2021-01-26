Contradictory Covid test results leave Kerala health workers worried

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Amid the spike in daily Covid cases, contradictory test results of some people at Karimbikonam in Yeroor panchayat here have left health workers worried and brought the accuracy of the tests under a cloud.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 23) during a Covid testing camp held after the region witnessed a spike in cases.

As many as 180 contacts of 20 new patients underwent antigen testing of whom 63 tested positive.

However, a few of them tested negative in another antigen test that they underwent in a private hospital at Anchal here on Sunday.

Following this, an emergency meeting attended by health workers was called in the panchayat on Monday and samples were collected from the persons in question for RT-PCR tests at the Punalur Government Hospital. The results will be received on Tuesday.

“Since they had no Covid symptoms, a few persons who tested positive in the antigen test at the camp, decided to get tested from the private hospital. It seems they did this as they were not willing to be in quarantine. When they informed the authorities about the contradictory result, an immediate meeting was called by the panchayat officials in coordination with health workers,” said Yeroor panchayat president T Ajayan.

He said the samples of the people concerned were collected for RT-PCR tests and the results are expected to be out by Tuesday.

“The situation here is under control, as the patients have been advised to stay under observation until the final results are received,” said Ajayan.

The officials said different results of even one person is cause for concern. Hence, in this case, there was a strong need to investigate and bring clarity as to which result was inaccurate, they said.