STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Contradictory Covid test results leave Kerala health workers worried

As many as 180 contacts of 20 new patients underwent antigen testing of whom 63 tested positive. However, a few of them tested negative in another antigen test.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Amid the spike in daily Covid cases, contradictory test results of some people at Karimbikonam in Yeroor panchayat here have left health workers worried and brought the accuracy of the tests under a cloud.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 23) during a Covid testing camp held after the region witnessed a spike in cases.

As many as 180 contacts of 20 new patients underwent antigen testing of whom 63 tested positive.

However, a few of them tested negative in another antigen test that they underwent in a private hospital at Anchal here on Sunday.

Following this, an emergency meeting attended by health workers was called in the panchayat on Monday and samples were collected from the persons in question for RT-PCR tests at the Punalur Government Hospital. The results will be received on Tuesday.

“Since they had no Covid symptoms, a few persons who tested positive in the antigen test at the camp, decided to get tested from the private hospital. It seems they did this as they were not willing to be in quarantine. When they informed the authorities about the contradictory result, an immediate meeting was called by the panchayat officials in coordination with health workers,” said Yeroor panchayat president T Ajayan.

He said the samples of the people concerned were collected for RT-PCR tests and the results are expected to be out by Tuesday. 

“The situation here is under control, as the patients have been advised to stay under observation until the final results are received,” said Ajayan.

The officials said different results of even one person is cause for concern. Hence, in this case, there was a strong need to investigate and bring clarity as to which result was inaccurate, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers COVID 19
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp