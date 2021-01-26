Day after, Congress sees sunny side of CBI probe in solar case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Day after the LDF government announced its decision to hand over the probe into the sensational solar case allegedly involving Congress leaders to the CBI, former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Monday seemed to face the challenge head on while questioning the timing and real intention behind the move. The CPM defended the move describing it as a government decision while it seems to have revitalised the Opposition, which said the new-found energy in the UDF has made the Left camp feel jittery.

“Had the LDF had got any evidence with them to implicate me, do you think they would have just sat on it for the last five years?” asked Chandy, who is expected to contest from Puthuppally constituency for the 12th time.“It’s Pinarayi who has to say why he didn’t address the grievances of the complainant in the last five years? What steps did he take? What did the home ministry and the home minister do?,” asked the 77-year-old.

The Congress leadership feels the series of steps taken by the AICC leadership to rejuvenate the party since the civic-poll defeat has prompted the Left leaders to hatch the ‘CBI probe’ plot. They said the LDF was resorting to “dishonesty politics” as Pinarayi is apprehensive of facing a defeat in the assembly polls.

After the reversal in the local body elections, the AICC appointed three secretaries including Ashok Gehlot as observers for Kerala and also named a 10-member committee headed by Chandy to chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections, expected to be held in April.

Chandy soon came up with a popular move, naming Shashi Tharoor in the election manifesto committee. No front has retained power in the state since 1977 and the UDF is hoping to make the most of the anti-incumbency factor once again.“The party workers are all the more energised following the CBI probe announcement in the solar scam as it is evident that Pinarayi fears a poll debacle. After the assembly elections, Pinarayi will not be relaxing at home, but languishing in jail for his involvement in various cases including Lavalin,” KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar told TNIE.Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, described the LDF government’s probe move as “foolish” and politically motivated. He said the people would reject it.

“Had they announced the CBI probe at least four-five months ago, then the people would have believed it. But now it has become easier for the UDF to target the ruling front in the election campaign”, said Muraleedharan.The KPCC has decided to make use of this issue as a major political weapon. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to camp in his constituency on Wednesday and Thursday, and the top three leaders — Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran — will accompany Rahul during his programmes there and update him on the developments in the state. The focus will then shift to Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’, which will be flagged off from Manjeswaram on January 31.

‘Vendetta Politics’

Describing LDF govt’s decision to hand over the Solar case probe to the CBI as “vendetta politics”, UDF convener M M Hassan said CM Pinarayi resorted to the move hoping to continue in power. He said the govt had pumped in crores of rupees to stall the CBI probe in the Periya twin murder, Shuhaib murder & LIFE Mission scam

Youth Cong state chief & MLA Shafi Parambil asked why the government has not booked the accused woman in the solar scam in the job fraud case which had come to the notice of the excise department. Shafi said the Left camp targeted the Oppn for fear of facing backlash in the assembly elections