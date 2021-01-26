Deterioration of forests reason for wild animals’ entry: Study

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A qualitative deterioration of the remaining natural forests, coupled with a lack of regeneration of forage plants and an abundance of inedible plants, could be the reasons compelling animals to stray out of forests in search of food, says wildlife biologist P O Nameer.

The dean of the wildlife sciences department at the College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, Nameer — along with M Shaji, assistant professor of the same department — had studied extensively about the human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in Kerala.

The study found that the cultivation of crops like pineapple, paddy, tapioca, banana, areca nut and coconut in encroached forest areas was attracting animals to human dominated areas as a fallout of an increase in human population density.

Dumping of garbage containing chicken waste in forest areas, inefficient waste disposal in many ecotourism destinations and the faulty construction of waterholes for wild animals have also been cited as possible reasons attracting animals.