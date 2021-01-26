From reduced fees to increased batches, this is how tuition centres, private tutors survived COVID-19

By Express News Service

Like many other sectors, private tutors are slowly getting back on their feet after a tough year due to the pandemic. While there are professionals who run tuition centres, it is common in Kerala for school kids to have visiting tuition teachers. Many others take classes at their residences early morning and after regular school hours. Retired professionals and college students depend on these classes to make additional earning.

However, all of them were affected alike by the pandemic outbreak and the national lockdown that followed. Visiting students' houses or asking them to come was equally impossible under the protocols and many struggled to make both ends meet. The introduction of online education complicated things.

"Earlier, most students knew the basics of the lesson from school and we just need to play the role of sidekick to their teachers. But now, we have to take the centre stage as their communication with teachers are limited. Online education is nothing like regular classrooms and the kids are dependent on us more than ever to learn better", said Kottayam-native Suma Pillai who take tuition at her home.

However, this easier said than done. "In schools, students write notes without fail. But now, teachers are sending them photos and pdfs over WhatsApp after class which have to be copied to notebooks in their own time. So many students were not getting time to come for tuition after finishing their notes. We had to reschedule regularly so that online classes don't clash with tuition timings," the 25-year-old Post Graduate explained.

March, June and July are important months for the private tuition centres. Once the academic year comes to a close after the annual exams, all pending fee dues are settled and admissions to the coming year begin. Alappuzha-native Manikkuttan, who has been running a tuition centre for a decade said his income has dropped to one-third and he doesn't see things getting any better before the next academic year.

Manikkuttan's tuition centre offered classes in all subjects till mid-2019. When both his employees quit pursuing higher studies, he was left with his wife Jaya and the couple decided not to hire anybody but to offer classes in their respective subjects only - Maths and English.

"That decision helped us survive 2020. We would have struggled to pay if we had anybody working for us, especially between March and July when our income froze," Manikkuttan said. Fee deficits are usually settled after the annual exams in March along with admission fee for the next year. Since a national lockdown was in effect, these payments were delayed and the suspension of Class XI admissions didn't help either.

"Parents started calling in June asking when I will be reopening I but decided to not disobey government instructions. New students are gradually joining but it is still not like earlier times," he said.

Challenges galore

Many tuition teachers decided to resume classes by August and September when financial problems began to choke them. But many new challenges awaited them as it was not advisable to let students interact freely due to the virus. They had a huge backlog to cover with very limited time in hand.

Suma had converted a hall in her house which is around the size of two rooms to her classroom. Now she is admitting only 6 students at a time and teaches three batches every day- spending two hours with each.

"Before the lockdown, I had more than 20 students belonging to different classes and a few of then decided not to come when I restarted the classes. Due to covid protocols, students couldn't be allowed to sit close to one another without keeping distance. So I had to split them into many small batches which means I had to spend more time with them there was none left for other things in life. Luckily, I had zero social life due to the lockdown," Suma said.

"A tuition centre can't be as strict as a school classroom. Students expect it to be more liberal and like to spend time with one another. Young children especially won't obey if you ask them to stay away from one another as they already miss each other because schools remain shut. To avoid this headache, I decided not to call them yet," she added.

Manikkuttan agrees to her opinion and said he too has decided not to restart class for students of Class VIII and below. "Masks have been made mandatory. Social distancing is strictly practised as well. We allot one student per bench in our 900sq ft classroom and a distance of 2m is measured between each row. Hand sanitiser should be brought from homes and none can enter the class without washing hands downstairs," he explained.

Manikkuttan, who started tutoring at the age of 16 says he has never seen people of his profession suffer like this in 39 years and explained how a lot of senior teachers abandoned classes due to the risk that the pandemic pose.

Increased responsibility

Parents were confused about sending their children outside. But many are unhappy with the way school education is progressing virtually. The easy-going nature of online education has affected the way children look at online education. And even though some tutors are willing to hold online classes parents largely think this would do no good despite the kids spending more time with the gadgets.

"The kids are not serious about online classes unless there are tests. I met the mother of my daughter's best friend and we decided to let them visit a tutor on their bicycles. The teacher agreed to take an hour-long session just for the two of them and we don't feel very tensed anymore," said Sreerekha, mother of a high school student.

While smart kids grasp online sessions, average and slow learners struggle with certain classes. Then there are issues due to connectivity and technical glitches -- increasing the kids' dependency on their tuition teachers.

"If a particular ward or area gets sealed off after being a contamination zone, they won't come at least for a couple of weeks. By the time we would have covered a lot of portion with the remaining students. By the time they come back, we will have to start from the beginning," Suma lamented.

Backing her opinion Manikkuttan added, "students lack basic now and require better tutoring. There is no substitute but to invest more time though it is less pay and more work."

Adapting to survive

39-year-old Daya is a known private tutor in her locality who visits houses on her scooter to teach children. Unlike Suma and Manikkuttan, Daya was quickly back on her feet after a couple of months as she was not teaching a group but only one student at a time. She always carries a sanitiser with her and makes sure there are no other stops in between her house and destination.

"If someone at a house test positive, I will only go there after they recover and finish the quarantine period. containment zones are avoided. I shifted classes to porches or outside in the open to avoid entering houses. I pack food and water and stopped having tea and snacks from other houses," Daya said.

Economically backward families face problems of their own due to the pandemic and at times fail to make payments on time despite most teachers charging modest amounts. But having survived the hardships caused by the lockdown, teachers are ready to give them more time. "I'm an old school person. It's not just about money I made a promise to finish their portions before exams and I will. Teaching is a service as well," Manikkuttan said.

(All names have been changed on request)