Govt may decide on handing over cases against others to CBI soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is expected to take a decision this week on registering cases against the other political leaders against whom the solar case accused woman had levelled allegations of sexual abuse. So far, the state police have booked former CM Oommen Chandy, MPs Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal, MLA A P Anil Kumar and former Congress leader A P Abdullakutty, who is now the BJP national vicepresident, for the alleged sexual abuse of the woman when she had approached them seeking government support in promoting her business during the previous UDF’s tenure.

These six cases were handed over to the CBI on Saturday by the government which issued a special gazette consenting to the agency’s probe. The woman on Sunday told the media that she also wanted action against several other politicians, including Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who had abused her. “Cases were registered against six people and those have been handed over to CBI. In the rest of the cases, similar action is expected,” she had said.

Sources said there was demand from various corners, including some coalition partners in the LDF government, to register cases against the other accused. However, this opinion is yet to find traction among the main coalition partner, CPM. Sources said though the woman had raised allegations against the rest of the politicians, she has not filed complaints against them nor given any statements to the police in this regard. “So, the government will have to take a decision keeping in mind the fact that there are no written complaints against the accused,” a source said.

“Unless she comes up with a written complaint or give a statement to the police regarding the abuse she had allegedly suffered from other politicians, there is a scant chance for registering new cases,” the source added. The complainant, who was an entrepreneur engaged in tapping solar energy, had alleged that several politicians had sexually exploited her when she tried to lobby with them for promoting her business. However, six people were specifically named including Chandy. She had alleged that Chandy abused her at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, while the rest of the politicians, whom she had met, exploited her at their offices, rooms in the MLA hostel and private hotel rooms.