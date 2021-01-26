STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt may decide on handing over cases against others to CBI soon

These six cases were handed over to the CBI on Saturday by the government which issued a special gazette consenting to the agency’s probe.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is expected to take a decision this week on registering cases against the other political leaders against whom the solar case accused woman had levelled allegations of sexual abuse. So far, the state police have booked former CM Oommen Chandy, MPs Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal, MLA A P Anil Kumar and former Congress leader A P Abdullakutty, who is now the BJP national vicepresident, for the alleged sexual abuse of the woman when she had approached them seeking government support in promoting her business during the previous UDF’s tenure.

These six cases were handed over to the CBI on Saturday by the government which issued a special gazette consenting to the agency’s probe. The woman on Sunday told the media that she also wanted action against several other politicians, including Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who had abused her. “Cases were registered against six people and those have been handed over to CBI. In the rest of the cases, similar action is expected,” she had said.

Sources said there was demand from various corners, including some coalition partners in the LDF government, to register cases against the other accused. However, this opinion is yet to find traction among the main coalition partner, CPM. Sources said though the woman had raised allegations against the rest of the politicians, she has not filed complaints against them nor given any statements to the police in this regard. “So, the government will have to take a decision keeping in mind the fact that there are no written complaints against the accused,” a source said.

“Unless she comes up with a written complaint or give a statement to the police regarding the abuse she had allegedly suffered from other politicians, there is a scant chance for registering new cases,” the source added. The complainant, who was an entrepreneur engaged in tapping solar energy, had alleged that several politicians had sexually exploited her when she tried to lobby with them for promoting her business. However, six people were specifically named including Chandy. She had alleged that Chandy abused her at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, while the rest of the politicians, whom she had met, exploited her at their offices, rooms in the MLA hostel and private hotel rooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Kerala
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp