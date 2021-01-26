STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical college doctors’ token stir on Friday

Published: 26th January 2021 06:42 AM

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors at medical colleges in the state will conduct a token strike on Friday if the government fails to meet their demands regarding payment of salary dues, warned the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA). The strike, which will be held from 8am to 11am, will affect out patient services, elective surgeries and teaching. 

“The doctors will boycott all non-Covid meetings, board meetings, academic and VIP duties, and pay ward admissions,” said Binoy S, state president of KGMCTA. However, Covid duties, emergency services and ward duties will remain unaffected.The doctors will also start a relay hunger strike from February 5 and an indefinite strike from February 9. State secretary Nirmal Bhaskar demanded the government to address the issues raised by the doctors immediately and not to push them to take harsh measures.

The doctors staged protests across the state against the government for non-payment of salary dues from 2016 on Monday. “They came out in protest because the government announced salary revision and payment of dues for other government employees the other day without considering the doctors’ dues,” said Binoy while inaugurating the protest in front of Directorate of Medical Education in Thiruvananthapuram. In Kozhikode MCH, the doctors formed a human chain adhering to the Covid protocol. “The government is ignoring the doctors’ plight, though we have fought against Covid-19 from the front,” said Binoy. KGMCTA warned of strengthening the protest if the government failed to address their concerns.

