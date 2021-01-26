MV Jayarajan feeling better: Medical experts

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan, who is under treatment for Covid 19 and pneumonia at the Kannur GMCH, Pariyaram, is feeling better now, said hospital authorities. According to the team of experts attending on the CPM strongman, the treatment should continue considering the threat posed by the disease.

On Monday, a team of medical experts from Kozhikode MCH led by critical care experts A S Anoop Kumar and P G Raju had examined Jayarajan on the directons of Health Minister K K Shailaja. The team submitted its report on his health to the MCH authorities.

In the evening, another team from the Thiruvananthapuram MCH led by critical care experts S S Santhosh Kumar and Anil Sathyadas examined Jayarajan.