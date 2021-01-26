Panchayat orders closure of unlicensed resorts

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Meppadi grama panchayat on Monday ordered the closure of all unlicensed resorts in the area, two days after a tourist was killed in a wild jumbo attack at a resort here. According to Meppadi grama panchayat president Omana Ramesh, only 20 of over 100 resorts and homestays in Meppadi have the licence to operate.

The order issued by the grama panchayat council said the resorts can resume operation only after the licence details are handed over to the panchayat secretary. Wayanad has close to 5,000 properties, including resorts, lodges, homestays and hotels, a majority of which are in Vythiri grama panchayat.

Meanwhile, the district collector is expected to issue fresh guidelines for resorts operating with tents.

“There are stringent norms laid down by the Adventure Tourism Promotion Society for 30 activities in the state. However, there are no norms for tents,” said a source.