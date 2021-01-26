PM Modi’s words make award more special for Veena player Hrudaya

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hrudaya R Krishnan, 17, a veena player from Thiruvananthapuram, has bagged the coveted Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. It is awarded to children with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, sports, bravery, and art and culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the awardees and appreciated the recipients as they earned the award during difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi tweeted: “Hrudaya R Krishnan is an accomplished Veena exponent from Thiruvananthapuram...Many accolades have come her way, including the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Congratulations and all the best.” The PM’s tweet made the occasion more special for her. “It was totally unexpected and the interactive session with the PM was very exciting though I didn’t get a chance to speak with him. Only six out of the 32 recipients could interact with him,” said Hrudaya.