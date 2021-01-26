President’s police medal for Kochi CBI DySP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CBI DySP Devraj Vakkada, Kochi unit, is among the nine officers from Kerala chosen for the award of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Devraj, who is part of the CBI team probing cases against the state government including the LIFE Mission scam, was earlier honoured with the CBI Gold Medal for the Best Investigating Officer (All India) and the Union Home Minister’s Utkrisht Seva Medal.

He was also part of the investigation team which probed cases including the fake stamp scam involving Abdul Kareem Telgip and various others. A native of Shoranur in Palakkad, Devraj had a stint with the Interpol in New Delhi and others. He has 27 years of experience.