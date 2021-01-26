STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urge SC to start hearing pleas against Sabarimala verdict, Chandy tells CM

Chandy said the inordinate delay should be avoided, as only that would heal the wounds suffered by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former CM Oommen Chandy has written to CM Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to initiate steps to start the arguments in the apex court in the review pleas against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. Chandy said the inordinate delay should be avoided, as only that would heal the wounds suffered by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

In the letter, Chandy said the petitions, including the affidavit submitted by the UDF government before the SC in 2016, the Kerala High Court’s 1991 verdict and the petition filed under Section 31 of the Travancore- Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, should be brought to the notice of the apex court.

He said the 1950 Act and the Mahendran case verdict of April 5, 1991 were also not considered when the SC had examined the existing laws pertaining to the Sabarimala temple’s customs and traditions. It was S Mahendran, then a 24-yearold and native of Perunna in Changanassery, who had approached the High Court in 1990 seeking a ban on women’s entry into the hill shrine).

“On February 4, 2016, the then UDF government in its affidavit had argued that girls/ women in the 10-50 age group could not be allowed entry into the temple as per the existing customs, traditions and law. But when the petition was taken up for arguments, the LDF government ignored the law and realities and took a stand against Travancore Devaswom Board’s views and said girls/ women of this age group could be allowed to offer prayers at the temple,” he said.

