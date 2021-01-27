STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Five youths in car die after head-on collision with lorry on poorly lit stretch in Kerala

The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said. They added that there were no eye-witnesses when the crash occurred and they are scouring CCTV visuals to check what went wrong.

Published: 27th January 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five car passengers from Kollam died in a crash after their vehicle had a head-on collision with a lorry ferrying fish near Thottakkadu in Kallambalam police station limits on Tuesday night.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Sudheesh S, 25, of Chirakkara; Arun, 30, of Chirakkarathazham;  R Rajeev, 33, of Chirakkara; Vishnu, 29, of Edavattom, and Soorya Udayakumar, 28, of Chirakkarathazham.

Kallambalam police said the accident occurred by 10.30 pm on a poorly lit stretch of the National Highway. The car was heading towards Thiruvananthapuram, while the lorry that was registered in Tamil Nadu was moving in the opposite direction.

The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, the police said. The police added that there were no eye-witnesses when the crash occurred and they are scouring the CCTV visuals available to check what went wrong.

Two people died on the spot, while the rest were pulled out of the mangled remains and moved to nearby hospitals. However, their lives could not be saved.

The car was fully gutted in the fire that erupted after the collision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kollam
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp