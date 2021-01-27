Five youths in car die after head-on collision with lorry on poorly lit stretch in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five car passengers from Kollam died in a crash after their vehicle had a head-on collision with a lorry ferrying fish near Thottakkadu in Kallambalam police station limits on Tuesday night.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Sudheesh S, 25, of Chirakkara; Arun, 30, of Chirakkarathazham; R Rajeev, 33, of Chirakkara; Vishnu, 29, of Edavattom, and Soorya Udayakumar, 28, of Chirakkarathazham.

Kallambalam police said the accident occurred by 10.30 pm on a poorly lit stretch of the National Highway. The car was heading towards Thiruvananthapuram, while the lorry that was registered in Tamil Nadu was moving in the opposite direction.

The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, the police said. The police added that there were no eye-witnesses when the crash occurred and they are scouring the CCTV visuals available to check what went wrong.

Two people died on the spot, while the rest were pulled out of the mangled remains and moved to nearby hospitals. However, their lives could not be saved.

The car was fully gutted in the fire that erupted after the collision.