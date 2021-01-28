STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9 lakh Covid cases: Kerala to get strict, experts not sure

 At present, the state tests about 50,000-55,000 samples a day, and the test positivity rate hovers around 11-12 per cent.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: With  total Covid-19 cases crossing the 9-lakh mark, and Kerala set to overtake Karnataka as the second worst pandemic-hit state in the country, the state government on Wednesday announced a slew of measures including increasing the number of daily tests to 1 lakh.But experts said it would take an enormous effort for the government to bring the pandemic under control, given the fast pace of the Covid spread in the state.

The government, which held a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, announced more restrictions including putting a cap on wedding gatherings at 100 people.

Attukal Pongala festival, which draws lakhs of devotees, will be held in a low-key manner this year. Devotees will be confined to the temple premises and admission will only be through online registration.Out of the 1 lakh proposed daily tests, 75 per cent will be RT-PCR, a government statement said.

“We have seen similar announcements in the past too. We need to see how the state government implements these measures on the ground. The decision to go for more RT-PCR tests is welcome,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor, IMA, Kerala. At present, the state tests about 50,000-55,000 samples a day, and the test positivity rate hovers around 11-12 per cent.

Kerala (72,234) has the highest number of active Covid cases  while Maharashtra is at a distant second with 43,811. In terms of total confirmed Covid cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected with 20.13 lakh cases, followed by Karnataka at 9.36 lakh. At 8.99 lakh cases, Kerala is now at third spot. 

Covid management: ‘Kerala a victim of its own success’

The state was successful in containing the spread of Covid-19 during the first wave early last year. But that success seems to have made people complacent leading them to lower the guard against the disease.

“Kerala is a victim of its own success. People have become very negligent and are not following the rules. It’s time for the chief minister or some higher authority to raise the vigil,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor, Indian Medical Association (IMA), who in a note warned that the ICUs are getting full, indicating that the situation may be slowly going out of control in the state.

A study conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College said 56 per cent of people contract the virus from their own homes. The government also said all those in migrant labour camps, factories and old-age centres must be tested. “It’s been found that a large number of Covid cases are reported from crowded places. If the Covid rules are violated, strict action will follow,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. She said the government was aiming to bring down the spread of the virus by mid-February.  The ward-level committees for Covid containment should now be reorganised in the wake of new councillors taking charge. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College study found people who travel outside bring the virus home and subsequently infect other family members.

About 20 per cent of the infections are from markets, shopping malls and restaurants while another 20 per cent get infected from work places. Among the total patients, 65 per cent of people did not follow social distancing while 45 per cent wore no mask.

In the case of children, only 5 per cent are infected from schools. In 47 per cent of cases, they are infected from home.  Shailaja and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta also attended the high-level meeting.

