Actor abduction case: Trial suspended after Dileep’s counsel tests Covid positive

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Trial in the sensational actor abduction case has come to a halt after actor Dileep’s counsel tested Covid positive. The court decided to suspend the trial for at least a week now. On Wednesday, the court considered the petition filed by Dileep’s counsel Philip Varghese, who tested positive, seeking an adjournment of the trial. In the petition he submitted through a representative, he said his entire office is under quarantine.

“The counsel for Dileep has tested Covid positive and not in a position to appear before the court and sought adjournment of trial. The public prosecutor fairly consented the prayer. In light of the peculiar situation, the trial is adjourned and stop memo is issued to witnesses scheduled to be examined till February 4,” according to the court dairy.

After evaluating the situation on February 8, the court will decide on resuming the trial. The court is likely to postpone the order in the petition to cancel the bail of actor Dileep after February 9. Meanwhile, the DySP of Kanhangad was present at the court as an explanation was sought from him regarding approver Vipin Lal going missing following a warrant issued against him.

The DySP filed a report stating that Vipin was directed by him to appear at the court and an escort team was arranged to accompany him from Kanhangad to Kochi. However, he went missing later. The court decided to consider the report after Kerala High Court disposes of the petition filed by Vipin challenging the warrant issued against him.

HC directive to release approver on bail

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Additional Sessions Court, CBI/SPE-III, Ernakulam to release Vipin Lal, an accused-turned-approver in the actor abduction case, on bail. Justice Shircy V directed Vipin Lal to appear before the court on Friday.