STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Trial suspended after Dileep’s counsel tests Covid positive

Trial in the sensational actor abduction case has come to a halt after actor Dileep’s counsel tested Covid positive.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Trial in the sensational actor abduction case has come to a halt after actor Dileep’s counsel tested Covid positive. The court decided to suspend the trial for at least a week now.  On Wednesday, the court considered the petition filed by Dileep’s counsel Philip Varghese, who tested positive,  seeking an adjournment of the trial. In the petition he submitted through a representative, he said his entire office is under quarantine. 

“The counsel for Dileep has tested Covid positive and not in a position to appear before the court and sought adjournment of trial. The public prosecutor fairly consented the prayer. In light of the peculiar situation, the trial is adjourned and stop memo is issued to witnesses scheduled to be examined till February 4,” according to the court dairy. 

After evaluating the situation on February 8, the court will decide on resuming the trial. The court is likely to postpone the order in the petition to cancel the bail of actor Dileep after February 9. Meanwhile, the DySP of Kanhangad was present at the court as an explanation was sought from him regarding approver Vipin Lal going missing following a warrant issued against him. 

The DySP filed a report stating that Vipin was directed by him to appear at the court and an escort team was arranged to accompany him from Kanhangad to Kochi. However, he went missing later. The court decided to consider the report after Kerala High Court disposes of the petition filed by Vipin challenging the warrant issued against him.

HC directive to release approver on bail
Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Additional Sessions Court, CBI/SPE-III, Ernakulam to release Vipin Lal, an accused-turned-approver in the actor abduction case, on bail. Justice Shircy V directed Vipin Lal to appear before the court on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case Dileep COVID 19
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp