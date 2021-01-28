Change style, field more youths in polls: Rahul Gandhi to state Congress

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has asked the state unit to change its working style and inject more young blood while selecting candidates for the assembly elections.“The method of determining a Congress candidate should change drastically in Kerala. We should do away with the traditional style. Priority should be given to energetic young men and women,” Rahul told a meeting of the UDF MPs in Nilambur on Wednesday. He reached Kozhikode for a two-day visit to his constituency of Wayanad.”Candidates who are connected with the people should be nominated.

Their selection should be transparent. The election should be fought ideologically. Election manifesto should be prepared among the people and not in a closed room. It should capture the sentiments of the people. I told this to the Congress leaders who had come to see me in Delhi. If all these are guaranteed, I will definitely be part of every campaign to be staged by the UDF ahead of the assembly elections,” Rahul said.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border stand-off. “The PM claims to have a 56-inch chest, but what has he done for the country? The Chinese have been crossing the border frequently because they know the Modi regime is weak,” Rahul said.

“Modi is ruling for a few capitalists in the country. That is the reason why the BJP government opposes the farmers’ strike,” he added.Earlier, senior leader Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and leaders of Indian Union Muslim League welcomed Rahul at the Kozhikode airport.