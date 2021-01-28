Covid management: ‘Kerala a victim of its own success’

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: The state was successful in containing the spread of Covid-19 during the first wave early last year. But that success seems to have made people complacent leading them to lower the guard against the disease.

“Kerala is a victim of its own success. People have become very negligent and are not following the rules. It’s time for the chief minister or some higher authority to raise the vigil,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor, Indian Medical Association (IMA), who in a note warned that the ICUs are getting full, indicating that the situation may be slowly going out of control in the state.

A study conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College said 56 per cent of people contract the virus from their own homes. The government also said all those in migrant labour camps, factories and old-age centres must be tested. “It’s been found that a large number of Covid cases are reported from crowded places. If the Covid rules are violated, strict action will follow,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. She said the government was aiming to bring down the spread of the virus by mid-February. The ward-level committees for Covid containment should now be reorganised in the wake of new councillors taking charge. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College study found people who travel outside bring the virus home and subsequently infect other family members.

About 20 per cent of the infections are from markets, shopping malls and restaurants while another 20 per cent get infected from work places. Among the total patients, 65 per cent of people did not follow social distancing while 45 per cent wore no mask.

In the case of children, only 5 per cent are infected from schools. In 47 per cent of cases, they are infected from home. Shailaja and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta also attended the high-level meeting.