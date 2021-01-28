CPM reaches out to unhappy NCP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM has begun attempts for a consensus within the front over Pala seat. The CPM leadership reached out to the NCP which has been unhappy over Pala. The LDF has also started informal discussions on seat-sharing. CPM and CPI leaders held talks with Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction on Wednesday.

CPM, as a strategy to prevent NCP from leaving, has been dilly-dallying on talks over Pala seat. There are indications that it has offered Rajya Sabha seat to NCP instead of the Pala seat. NCP is likely to soften its earlier stance over Pala, said sources.

“It seems the issue will soon be settled. NCP may take the Rajya Sabha offer,” said a senior Left leader.

Meanwhile, the LDF meet on Wednesday skipped discussions on seat-sharing within the front. Before the meet, NCP state chief T P Peethambaran said he would raise the issue of Pala seat before the front. However after the meeting, the NCP softened its stance.

Sources said NCP tried to raise Pala issue at the LDF meet. Though Peethambaran opined that seat-sharing talks should begin before LDF’s Kerala yatras, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it can be discussed later. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Peethambaran said party national president Sharad Pawar will take a final call on party stance. “Currently, there’s no reason to sever ties with the LDF.

The issue of Pala seat didn’t come up for discussion as no talks were held on seat sharing,” he added. Later addressing the media, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the front will begin seat discussions once the election notification is issued. “There are no issues in the NCP regarding Pala seat. They may have certain opinion. Other than that there are no issues,” he said.

Mani C Kappan gives LDF meet a miss

NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan did not attend the LDF meet on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in the morning, Kappan said he will attend LDF meeting only after holding talks with NCP national president Sharad Pawar. Speaking to media after the LDF meet, NCP state chief T P Peethambaram, however, said due to Covid scenario, it was decided that only two people needed to attend the meeting. NCP leader and minister A K Saseendran attended the meeting.

No talks on seat sharing: Jose K Mani

Speaking to the media after the LDF meet, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said no discussions were held on seat sharing within the front. The Pala assembly seat issue will also come up for talks. “Soon talks will begin on seat-sharing. No discussions were held on the number of seats also,” he said.