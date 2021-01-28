STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM reaches out to unhappy NCP

  CPM has begun attempts for a consensus within the front over Pala seat. The CPM leadership reached out to the NCP which has been unhappy over Pala.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM has begun attempts for a consensus within the front over Pala seat. The CPM leadership reached out to the NCP which has been unhappy over Pala. The LDF has also started informal discussions on seat-sharing. CPM and CPI leaders held talks with Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction on Wednesday.

CPM, as a strategy to prevent NCP from leaving, has been dilly-dallying on talks over Pala seat. There are indications that it has offered Rajya Sabha seat to NCP instead of the Pala seat. NCP is likely to soften its earlier stance over Pala, said sources. 

“It seems the issue will soon be settled. NCP may take the Rajya Sabha offer,” said a senior Left leader.
Meanwhile, the LDF meet on Wednesday skipped discussions on seat-sharing within the front. Before the meet, NCP state chief T P  Peethambaran said he would raise the issue of Pala seat before the front. However after the meeting, the NCP softened its stance.

Sources said NCP tried to raise Pala issue at the LDF meet. Though Peethambaran opined that seat-sharing talks should begin before LDF’s Kerala yatras, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it can be discussed later. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Peethambaran said party national president Sharad Pawar will take a final call on party stance. “Currently, there’s no reason to sever ties with the LDF.

The issue of Pala seat didn’t come up for discussion as no talks were held on seat sharing,” he added. Later addressing the media, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the front will begin seat discussions once the election notification is issued.  “There are no issues in the NCP regarding Pala seat. They may have certain opinion. Other than that there are no issues,” he said.

Mani C Kappan gives LDF meet a miss
NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan did not attend the LDF meet on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in the morning, Kappan said he will attend LDF meeting only after holding talks with NCP national president Sharad Pawar. Speaking to media after the LDF meet, NCP state chief T P Peethambaram, however, said due to Covid scenario, it was decided that only two people needed to attend the meeting. NCP leader and minister A K Saseendran attended the meeting.

No talks on seat sharing: Jose K Mani
Speaking to the media after the LDF meet, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said no discussions were held on seat sharing within the front. The Pala assembly seat issue will also come up for talks. “Soon talks will begin on seat-sharing. No discussions were held on the number of seats also,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP CPM Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp